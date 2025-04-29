Minister Narayana reviews on preparations for PM Modi's visit to Amaravati

Minister Narayana convened a meeting with officials to review the preparations for the Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Amaravati, scheduled for 3.25 PM on May 2. The review focused on ensuring that the venue, parking areas, and access routes are equipped to accommodate the visit, with Narayana stating that 90 percent of the arrangements have already been completed and all tasks will be finalised by tomorrow.

He praised the cooperative spirit of local farmers, who offered land for the capital in a swift 50 days without any issues. The Chief Minister has directed the fast-tracking of the international capital project, which is supported by a comprehensive master plan developed in collaboration with Singapore. Plans include the construction of 365 km of trunk roads and 1500 km of layout roads, with works worth ₹41,000 crore already underway. Payments totalling ₹5,000 crore were made before 2019 to contractors, according to Narayana.

The Minister highlighted that the previous administration impeded progress through various legal challenges but emphasised that his government has resumed work on Amaravati promptly upon taking office. He noted that 43 projects worth thousands of crores will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, who will officially re-open the capital. The Minister expressed confidence that capital works will be completed within a three-year timeframe.

In a recent dialogue, the Chief Minister spoke for two hours with farmers from 29 villages, inviting them to the Prime Minister's residence. During the discussions, farmers expressed a desire for the establishment of legal protection for Amaravati and the Chief Minister advised officials to investigate the legalities surrounding this request.