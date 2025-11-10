Minister orders action after rat-bite incident at Eluru

Vijayawada: Medical and Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has taken serious note of the rat-bite incident involving six students of Eluru Government Medical College and ordered immediate action against those responsible.

On Sunday, the Minister directed director of medical education (DME) Dr. Raghunandan to issue notices to the hostel warden and the private pest control agency entrusted with rodent management at the hostel. He instructed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur. Following the minister’s directions, the DME issued a show-cause notice to the private pest control agency, seeking a detailed explanation, and ordered the college principal to issue a memo to the hostel warden.

DME Dr. Raghunandan said that a team has been deputed to inspect hostel conditions and assess sanitation and pest-control measures on the campus.