MINISTER Parthasarathy distributes CMRF cheques
Nuzvid: Minister for Housing and Information & Public Relations (I&PR) KolusuParthasarathy said that the state government is committed to providing...
Nuzvid: Minister for Housing and Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Kolusu
Parthasarathy said that the state government is committed to providing quality healthcare to the poor by extending both medical services and financial assistance. He noted that nearly 5 crore people are availing the services from the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme, while the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) continues to support patients during emergencies.
On Saturday, the Minister distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 24.49 lakh to 52 beneficiaries from Chatrai, Musunuru, Nuzvid Rural, Nuzvid Town, and other parts of Eluru district at his camp office in Nuzvid.
He personally interacted with the beneficiaries and enquired about their health conditions.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarathy said the NDA coalition government was spending crores of rupees on strengthening medical and health facilities across the state.
He explained that patients receiving treatment in private hospitals could submit their medical bills to avail financial support under the CM Relief Fund.
He urged people to make full use of the scheme, stressing that the government was committed to ensuring that no one is deprived of healthcare due to financial constraints.