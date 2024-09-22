  • Menu
Minister Ramprasad Reddy expresses Shock Over Road Accidents in Chittoor and Tirupati

The Transport Minister, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, has conveyed his deep sorrow following a tragic series of road accidents that claimed the lives of six individuals.

The Transport Minister, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, has conveyed his deep sorrow following a tragic series of road accidents that claimed the lives of six individuals. The first incident occurred on the Narpala-Ananthapuram main road in Chittoor district, while another accident took place in Chillakuru district of Tirupati.

In a statement, the Minister condemned the alarming rise in road fatalities and emphasized the need for improved safety measures. He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and urged authorities to take immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.

The accidents have raised concerns about roadway safety and the need for heightened awareness among drivers and pedestrians alike.

