Live
- BJP MP accuses Bengal govt of artificially jacking up onion prices
- Arsenal will be going to Manchester City to win: Bukayo Saka
- Bengal govt withdraws representation in DVRRC
- Doubts over continuation of Cong-Left Front bonhomie in Bengal
- GST 2.0 will further ease tax compliances and boost economic growth
- AP likely to receive rains for next three days amid formation of low pressure area
- Telangana Braces for Heavy Rain as IMD Issues Yellow Alert
- Coming back to Test cricket, where I belong the most, is special, says Pant
- YS Jagan writes to PM Modi, seeks inquiry into Tirupati laddu controversy
- Kejriwal questions if RSS okay with BJP's politics
Just In
Minister Ramprasad Reddy expresses Shock Over Road Accidents in Chittoor and Tirupati
Highlights
The Transport Minister, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, has conveyed his deep sorrow following a tragic series of road accidents that claimed the lives of six individuals.
The Transport Minister, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, has conveyed his deep sorrow following a tragic series of road accidents that claimed the lives of six individuals. The first incident occurred on the Narpala-Ananthapuram main road in Chittoor district, while another accident took place in Chillakuru district of Tirupati.
In a statement, the Minister condemned the alarming rise in road fatalities and emphasized the need for improved safety measures. He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and urged authorities to take immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.
The accidents have raised concerns about roadway safety and the need for heightened awareness among drivers and pedestrians alike.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS