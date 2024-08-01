Live
- World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Theme
- BJP Government Criticized For Water Leakage In New Parliament Building Amid Heavy Rains In Delhi
- Mother pays with life for son’s misdeeds
- Sebi makes shareholding disclosure mandatory
- BREAKING : Supreme Court holds sub-classification of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes Permissible ; Overrules EV Chinnaiah
- Core sectors’ growth falls to 4% in June
- Resource devolution to States higher by Rs 2.49 lakh cr: FM
- AAP asks Centre to enact law to regulate coaching centres
- Minister Narayana visits Mumbai to study development works
- Andhra Pradesh: Ten gates of Srisailam reservoir lifted amid rise in flood water
Just In
Minister releases water from Vengala Raya Sagar
Tribal welfare and women and child welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani released water from the Vengala Raya Sagar (VRS ) reservoir on Wednesday at Makkuva.
Makkuva (Parvathipuram) : Tribal welfare and women and child welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani released water from the Vengala Raya Sagar (VRS ) reservoir on Wednesday at Makkuva. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that it was the government’s intention to provide water to every acre and advised the farmers to grow profitable crops. She said that water has been released from various reservoirs to ensure water to kharif crop.
Sandhya Rani said farmers should plan for high yield varieties and to achieve good income to have better living conditions. “They should have a clear understanding of what crops to cultivate, varieties of seeds to sow and what kind of fertilisers to use. The government will distribute seeds and fertilisers on time. Farmers should take advantage of the availability of modern agricultural equipment,” the minister said.
The Vengala Raya Sagar project has a total water storage capacity of 1.683 tmc ft and is supplying water to 24,700 acreayacut. Under the reservoir, 14,798 acre in Makkuva mandal, 6,178 acre in Bobbili and 3,724 acre in Sitanagaram mandal are cultivated. At present, there is 1.25 tmc ft water in the reservoir.
MLAs of Parvthipuram and Bobbili Bonela Vijaya Chandra and RVSKK Ranga Rao (Baby Naina), superintendent engineer Y Raja Rajeswari and others attended.