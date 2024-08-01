Minister releases water from Vengala Raya Sagar

Makkuva (Parvathipuram) : Tribal welfare and women and child welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani released water from the Vengala Raya Sagar (VRS ) reservoir on Wednesday at Makkuva. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that it was the government’s intention to provide water to every acre and advised the farmers to grow profitable crops. She said that water has been released from various reservoirs to ensure water to kharif crop.

Sandhya Rani said farmers should plan for high yield varieties and to achieve good income to have better living conditions. “They should have a clear understanding of what crops to cultivate, varieties of seeds to sow and what kind of fertilisers to use. The government will distribute seeds and fertilisers on time. Farmers should take advantage of the availability of modern agricultural equipment,” the minister said.

The Vengala Raya Sagar project has a total water storage capacity of 1.683 tmc ft and is supplying water to 24,700 acreayacut. Under the reservoir, 14,798 acre in Makkuva mandal, 6,178 acre in Bobbili and 3,724 acre in Sitanagaram mandal are cultivated. At present, there is 1.25 tmc ft water in the reservoir.

MLAs of Parvthipuram and Bobbili Bonela Vijaya Chandra and RVSKK Ranga Rao (Baby Naina), superintendent engineer Y Raja Rajeswari and others attended.

