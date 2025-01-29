  • Menu
Minister Sandhya Rani offers silk robes to Polamamba

Minister Sandhya Rani offers silk robes to Polamamba
Minister for tribal welfare, women and child welfare G Sandhya Rani offered silk robes to Goddess Polamamba at Sambara village on Tuesday.

Salur: Minister for tribal welfare, women and child welfare G Sandhya Rani offered silk robes to Goddess Polamamba at Sambara village on Tuesday. On the occasion, the temple authorities and revenue officials received her in a grand manner. She offered silk vastrams and prayed to the Goddess seeking Her blessings to the people of this region with health, wealth and prosperity. The minister said that the government is committed to protect traditions and customs and conducting such festivals in big way.

The Sambara jathara is being organised on Tuesday and Wednesday. Later, the minister told the media at her camp office that the government is sanctioning Rs15,000 towards final rites to Anganwadi workers and helpers if they died in service.

