Minister Sandhya Rani releases water from Thotapalli reservoir

Vizianagaram : Minister for women and child welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is giving priority to agriculture and supporting farmers in all aspects. She said that Naidu has completed the Thotapalli reservoir project during his previous government in 2014-19 and giving irrigation water to lakhs of acres in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

She released the water from right channel of Thotapalli for kharif for 1.31 lakh acres on Friday. An extent of 13,684 acre lands in Parvathipuram Manyam district will get the water from this channel and 25,060 acre in 13 mandals of Vizianagaram district. An extent of 38,975 acre land in Srikakulam district also will get the water from the channel.

Later, the minister directed irrigation officials to clear the bushes in the channels and provide water to the tail-end lands too. She later said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has vast experience in administration and capable of bringing stability to Andhra Pradesh in all aspects and attract investments in several sectors. Sandhya Rani alleged that the AP state lagged behind in all sectors due to poor administration of the previous government. MLAs T Jagadeeswari, N Jayakrishna and others attended the programme.

Minister G Sandhya Rani and MLAs releasing water from Thotapalli reservoir at Thotapalli on Friday.