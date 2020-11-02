Minister Sankara Narayana hails Potti Sriramulu as architect of Telugu State

Anantapur: Minister for Roads and Buildings M Sankara Narayana has hailed Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for the cause of Telugu people, as the architect of the Telugu state of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering after paying rich floral tributes to the portrait of Potti Sriramulu and receiving Guard of Honour from the police on the occassion of the AP Formation Day celebrations here on Sunday, Narayana said Sriramulu fought for the identity of Telugu people at the time when all Telugus were scattered in different states. His death for the cause on November 1, 1956 resulted in the creation of Andhra Pradesh.

Subsequently, the state was created only to be bifurcated again in 2014 due to vested interests in leaders of one part of the united AP.

He said the state was now making rapid strides with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy taking over reins of government. In a short span of one year, the government spent Rs 60,000 crore on welfare schemes.

The CM has been working in a unique fashion taking care of the interests of all communities, he added. Despite facing severe hurdles from Opposition parties with vested political interests, he has earned the name of best Chief Minister and people's man, he pointed out.

The state is being developed on the agriculture and industrial fronts, the minister said.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu stated Telugus constituted second biggest of linguistic communities in the country. He said the state was proud of Sriramulu for his rich contribution to the cause of Telugu people. He said revolutionary schemes had been launched by the chief minister like 'Naadu-Nedu, Rythu Bharosa and a host of pro-farmer initiatives. He hoped that Telugu people all over the world would reach pinnacles of glory and make the state proud.

Cultural programs to mark the occassion were launched. AP Higher Education Commission Chairman Aluri Sambasiva Reddy and joint collectors Nishanth Kumar, A Siri and Gangadhar Goud were present.