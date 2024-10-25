Minister Savitha assures measures for welfare of Brahmins

Guntur: Minister for BC, EBC Welfare, Handloom and Textiles S Savitha said that the government will bring past glory to Brahmins and implement all the welfare schemes for the community through the Brahmin Welfare Corporation.

She visited Yadavallivari Brahmana Dharma Satram here on Thursday. She along with Brahmana Welfare Corporation managing director Maheswara Reddy, its general manager Naga Sai and Satram convener Subadra examined the three acres of vacant land belonging to the Satram.

Addressing the media, she said the Satram land will be used for the welfare of Brahmins. She said they will think about how to develop Yadavallivari Satram land and how to use it.She said the government will see that one person belonging to the Brahmin community was appointed in all the committees.

Referring to the Tenali incident, she remembered that police arrested the accused in the Sahana case within two days. She criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting Brahmins and doing nothing for their welfare.