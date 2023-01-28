Minister Seediri Appalaraju terms Lokesh's padayatra as aimless

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister Seediri Appalaraju has criticised Nara Lokesh's recent padayatra, calling it a political move with no clear purpose. In a statement to the media, Minster Appalaraju questioned why Nara Lokesh was undertaking the padayatra and alleged that it is a ploy to gain power within the Telugu Desam Party.

He also criticized Nara Lokesh for losing the election and doing padayatra now. He further said that the people will make their decision known in the future. Additionally, he mentioned that the padayatra had started with bad incidents. Minister further stated that the efforts of anyone will be in vain if the thoughts and intentions behind it are not in the proper way.