Minister Sri Ranganatha Raju complains to police against MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju

YSRCP Rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju's episode is taking several turns day by day. Earlier, the YSRCP MPs delegation has met the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking disqualification of Raghurama Krishnam Raju from a member of Parliament. Meanwhile, Minister Sri Ranganatha Raju has lodged a complaint with the police against the rebel MP after at Poduru constituency of West Godavari district on Tuesday. The minister said in his complaint that the former had made false allegations against him and violated his dignity.

Ranganatha Raju objected to MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju's remarks over YSRCP MLAs terming them as pigs. He alleged Raghurama Krishnam Raju of spewing venom on the party for his personal gains and moreover taking personal life while criticising. "I have earned huge respect from the people without any remarks and controversies, but now that Raghurama Krishnam Raju has totally assassinated the character," Ranganatha Raju said.

Minister Ranganatha Raju said that MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju is damaging his reputation and spreading lies on social media. Hence filed a complaint at the local police station for justice.