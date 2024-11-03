Minister takes stock of GVMC, VMRDA devpt activities

Visakhapatnam : State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana emphasised the need for efficient operation of Anna Canteens and ensured there are no disruptions in serving food to the poor. At the review meeting held in the city on Saturday, he instructed the GVMC to address gaps in drinking water supply and facilitate individual water connections for residents as part of the 100-day action plan.

The review meeting was held on various development programmes of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) at the VMRDA office in the presence of Minister-in-charge of Visakhapatnam , Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar, VMRDA Commissioner K.S. Vishwanathan, among others.

Of the 398 drinking water lines that intersect with drainagechannels, 375 have been completed and rest would be finished soon, he informed.

Also, he expressed satisfaction with the removal of sediment from all canals and the beautification of 59 identified garbage hotspots.

Speaking on the occasion, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar presented a detailed digital presentation on GVMC’s development plans, covering aspects such as the Anna Canteens, 100-day action plan, solid waste management, drinking water supply, streetlight maintenance, financial revenues, PPP project proposals, and the functions of the town planning department.