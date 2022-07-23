Minister Taneti Vanitha flays Naidu for politicising floods

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Home Minister Taneti Vanitha stated that the government has successfully taken up flood relief measures and helped people, but the Opposition parties were trying to throw mud on the government by making political trips after the flood subsided.

She praised the authorities, public representatives, village and ward volunteers and representatives of non-government organisations for their hard work in the wake of Godavari floods. She mentioned that the services of NDRF and SDRF teams were excellent.

Speaking at a media conference along with Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram, RUDA chairperson M Sharmila Reddy and YSRCP rural coordinator Chandana Nageswar at Rajahmundry R&B guest house on Friday, the Minister said floods affected six districts in the State. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who dealt with the floods with foresight and strategy, held a video conference on July 12 and alerted the Collectors of all districts. She said, "The government had worked hard to provide relief and help to prevent any loss of life due to flood. Ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each has been given to the families of five people, who died in the floods."

Stating that floodwater in Godavari has increased tremendously and more than 27 lakh cusecs of water was accumulated at Dowleswaram barrage, Vanitha said even in such difficult situations, authorities and the government did their best by visiting flood-affected areas and ensured that there were no breaches anywhere. The Minister informed that financial assistance has been provided to 95,000 flood victims so far. 'The Chief Minister had released Rs 41 crore urgently for flood relief operations.'

She said even during heavy floods, the authorities have evacuated people as well as animals. Reminding that people are watching everything, she said it is not appropriate for the TDP to politicise even during such calamities. TDP leaders like Atchannaidu, Divya Vani and Kesineni Nani were making accusations against their own party and this explains the true nature of the party, she noted.

The Minister criticised that Chandrababu's trip was like a political stunt with false accusations against the government without even reaching to the victims. She alleged that Naidu made false allegations against the government for his own survival. Responding to a question, she said the government is ready to order a probe on the boat accident of Konaseema, if TDP leaders request for the same.

MP Bharat said diaphragm wall was constructed near Polavaram instead of a coffer dam during the TDP regime and as a result, it got damaged. Bharat reminded flood-prone mandals have been merged in AP and their name itself is submerged mandals. He also clarified that if Bhadrachalam cannot be saved by Telangana, it is better to merge it with Andhra Pradesh.