Minister urges to make e-Waste collection big success

Vijayawada: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana on Saturday conducted a video conference with the Municipal Commissioners on the implementation of Swachh Andhra programme. He directed the officials to make the collection of e-waste a big success.

Later, he participated in Swachh Andhra rally organised in Nellore along with officials and people.

The Minister and team of officials are touring Gujarat for two days starting from Sunday (April 20) to study the development works of international Tech city (Gift city). The Minister’s team is going to visit Sardar Vallabhai Patel statue as the government planning to install statues in Amaravati also. The team is going to visit Centre for Environmental planning and technology at Ahmedabad, sports city and Sabarmati River front.

Meanwhile, CRDA commissioner K Kannababu participated in Swachh Andhra rally in Velagapudi village on Saturday. As part of the programme, he directed the officials to make efforts to bring awareness among people on cleanliness.

The CRDA commissioner said that the State government committed to develop Amaravati as world class capital.

He said that the CRDA has been making efforts to develop all the villages in capital region. He also inspected the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati on May 2.

The CRDA commissioner inspected works in Venkatapalem, TIDCO houses in Mandadam, Malkapuram, Rayapudi and Tulluru villages and interacted both with the workers and villagers.