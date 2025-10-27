Ministers ask collectors to take precautionary measures

Rajamahendravaram: Ministers Kandula Durgesh and Gummidi Sandhya Rani have alerted the collectors of their respective districts, Kirti Chekuri of East Godavari and AS Dinesh Kumar of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, to take immediate necessary measures in view of the approaching ‘Montha’ cyclone. The ministers clarified that the government is prepared to face the cyclone.

Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minster Kandula Durgesh, speaking with East Godavari collector Kirti Chekuri via a phone call, inquired about the cyclone’s potential impact and severity. He instructed the collector to immediately alert the public about the cyclone and issue prior warnings through various media. He stressed that the administrative machinery must be accessible to the public and that steps should be taken to ensure no disruptions to the supply of essential commodities or drinking water.

The minister directed the preparation of an action plan for relief measures, continuous monitoring of these efforts, and specific actions to prevent any loss of life or property. He also advised alerting farmers about potential crop damage due to the inundation of the Errakalva and taking all necessary precautionary measures to strengthen the canal’s banks to prevent breaches. Furthermore, he called for necessary repairs to roads, tanks, and canal banks to prevent erosion.

Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani spoke with the collectors of Manyam and Alluri districts, advising the cancellation of the grievance redressal programme scheduled for Monday in both districts. She instructed the setting up of control rooms in all mandals to constantly review the situation. The minister stressed that all officials must be vigilant, with medical staff being particularly alert due to the high risk of disease outbreaks. For the safety of students, she suggested declaring holidays for educational institutions if necessary. She warned the public to exercise caution while crossing streams and rivulets, and to be alert due to the possibility of landslides in hilly areas.

Precautionary measures should also be taken to prevent power supply disruptions in tribal areas. She urged farmers and fishermen to take necessary advance precautions and emphasised the need for continuous monitoring of relief efforts by the officials.