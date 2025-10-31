Ministers assure swift relief to cyclone-hit farmers

Addanki/Parchur: Ministers Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Kolusu Parthasarathy have promised immediate compensation to farmers affected by Cyclone Montha after conducting extensive tours of damaged areas in Parchur and Addanki constituencies.

Accompanied by Minister MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Ministers Ravi Kumar and Parthasarathy inspected flood-affected villages, including Annamabathulavari Palem, Garnapudi, Thimmarajupalem, Agraharam, and Parchur town. They assessed crop damage in Budavada, Kotapadu, and Kondamuru villages, where paddy, groundnut, brinjal, cotton, and horticulture crops suffered extensive losses.

The Ministers credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s real-time monitoring and timely intervention for preventing major disasters and saving lives. They expressed concern over fields submerged for four days and tobacco stocks damaged by floodwaters. They assured that moisture-affected tobacco procurement would begin shortly, with compensation reports being expedited. They directed officials to complete damage assessments immediately and submit detailed reports to the government.

During his Addanki town visit, Minister Ravi Kumar expressed displeasure over inadequate drain desilting in previous years, which worsened flooding from upper regions like Palnadu. He noted that several districts, including Bapatla, Prakasam, Machilipatnam town, and North Coastal Andhra, suffered widespread damage from the cyclone. With fallen trees cleared and broken poles replaced,electricity restored to domestic, agricultural, and aquaculture sectors by Thursday evening, he said.