Ministers inspect Tenali hospital

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Y Satyakumar Yadav along with minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday inspected the Tenali District Hospital on Tuesday. During the visit, they inspected various departments and laboratories of the hospital and reviewed the medical services being provided as well as the status of infrastructure facilities.

They interacted with patients undergoing treatment and enquired about the quality of medical care, availability of facilities, and benefits received under government health schemes. Speaking on this occasion, they emphasised the need for continuous improvements to ensure better quality and people-friendly healthcare services.

Later, they inspected the site allotted for the newly sanctioned Trauma Care Centre and held discussions with officials regarding the proposed works. They stated that the Trauma Care Centre would play a crucial role in providing timely and efficient emergency medical services to the people of the Tenali region, reiterating that public health protection is the government’s top priority. They appreciated the midwifery staff for their dedicated support in promoting and conducting normal deliveries.

Medical and Health Department Secretary Saurabh Gaur, Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya, Tenali municipal commissioner J Rama Appala Naidu, district hospitals coordinator Dr Rangarao, and other officials were present during the visit.