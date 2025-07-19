Live
Ministers participate in ‘Good Governance’ programme
Guntur: Ministerfor Energy and Palnadu district in-charge Gottipati Ravi Kumar said the coalition government approved 74-lakh pending power connections to the agriculture pumpsets.
He said this is a major achievement. He along with Home Minister V Anitha and MLA Bhashyam Praveen participated in the “First Step in Good Governance” programme held at Kambhampadu village in Pedakurapadu mandal of Palnadu district on Friday.
They inaugurated the newly-laid road between Kambhampadu-Jalalapuram at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.
They also laid the foundation stone for laying the road between Kambhampadu-Unguturu. Home Minister V Aniha visited households, explaining the developmental works taken up in the last one year and enquired about the local issues. She said development is possible with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.