Ministers participate in ‘Good Governance’ programme

Guntur: Ministerfor Energy and Palnadu district in-charge Gottipati Ravi Kumar said the coalition government approved 74-lakh pending power connections to the agriculture pumpsets.

He said this is a major achievement. He along with Home Minister V Anitha and MLA Bhashyam Praveen participated in the “First Step in Good Governance” programme held at Kambhampadu village in Pedakurapadu mandal of Palnadu district on Friday.

They inaugurated the newly-laid road between Kambhampadu-Jalalapuram at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

They also laid the foundation stone for laying the road between Kambhampadu-Unguturu. Home Minister V Aniha visited households, explaining the developmental works taken up in the last one year and enquired about the local issues. She said development is possible with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.