Ministers visit KGH to meet injured persons

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna, among others visited King George Hospital where the injured persons in the Dumuku road accident are getting treated.

The bus accident claimed four persons on Friday night at the 15th hairpin bend of the ghat road in the village. The tourist bus was carrying 27 passengers. Of them, four died, including an eight-month-old girl.

While 23 persons were getting treated at KGH, two of the injured were shifted to the intensive care unit.

The ministers met the injured in the hospital and interacted with them. They also spoke to the doctors and took stock of the treatment provided to the accident victims.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities concerned to provide quality treatment to the accident victims and ensure all facilities to them.

According to sources, inexperienced driver and brake failure were said to be the reason for the accident.