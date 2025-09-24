  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Minor earthquake reported in Ongole

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Ongole experienced minor earthquakes early this morning, with tremors felt across the city at approximately 2:53 am.

Ongole experienced minor earthquakes early this morning, with tremors felt across the city at approximately 2:53 am. Residents reported the ground shaking for a duration of two seconds, causing shock in areas such as Bhagyanagar, Sharma College, and Deva Cheruvu.

Local authorities have been notified and are currently gathering detailed reports from residents in affected areas. It's worth noting that Prakasam district has a history of seismic activity, with previous earthquakes recorded in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick