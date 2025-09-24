Minor earthquake reported in Ongole

Ongole experienced minor earthquakes early this morning, with tremors felt across the city at approximately 2:53 am. Residents reported the ground shaking for a duration of two seconds, causing shock in areas such as Bhagyanagar, Sharma College, and Deva Cheruvu.

Local authorities have been notified and are currently gathering detailed reports from residents in affected areas. It's worth noting that Prakasam district has a history of seismic activity, with previous earthquakes recorded in the region.