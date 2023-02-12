Minor fire breaks out in Nellore collectorate

Nellore: A minor fire broke out at Nellore collector's office on Saturday afternoon.

The officials dismissed the incident as a minor one where only garbage and waste material was gutted.

Fire tenders doused the flames as soon as the smoke and flames spread to other rooms using two fire tenders.

The office was closed due to second Saturday which is a holiday and only some staff were working in the premises. Watchman noticed the smoke and alerted the fire personnel. Fire personnel rushed to the spot and immediately brought the flames under control. The spot where fire broke is on the backside of the collectorate, and fire teams easily entered the building and took up relief operations.

In a statement, officials no important files or valuables gutted in the incident and only waste material such as broken chairs, tables, and others caught fire.

There were no casualties in the mishap. It may be recalled that Nellore collector's office premises caught fire earlier in which important records of the civil supplies' department were destroyed.