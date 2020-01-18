Minor girl molested in Prakasam district

Kurichedu: In a horrific incident, a nine-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted by a man at Marlapalem village in Kurichedu mandal of Prakasam district on Friday.

According to the sources, Munagala Subbareddy of Marlapalem village is a disabled person. When a girl was playing alone near her house, he approached her by giving chocolates.

The girl who believed Subbareddy went into his house. Taking this as an advantage, he raped the girl. The victim's parents who went to the work returned home at the night and noticed the girl with the bleeding. When they asked her what has happened, where she disclosed the matter to them.

Immediately, they informed the police. On receiving the information, Darsi DSP K Prakash Rao, CI Mohammad Moin reached the spot and inquired the details.

The accused runs a small shop in his house and his wife works in farmland. The villagers also said that the accused uses to target girls who come to his shop. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.