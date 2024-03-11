  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Minorities looking towards Congress: Tulasi Reddy

Minorities looking towards Congress: Tulasi Reddy
x
Highlights

Kadapa: APCC Media Committee chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy welcomed several minorities including UI Dalajak Badruddin Khan into the party fold at a...

Kadapa: APCC Media Committee chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy welcomed several minorities including UI Dalajak Badruddin Khan into the party fold at a programme at UI Kalyana Mandapam here on Sunday.

Tulasi Reddy claimed that several members of minority communities were turning towards the Congress for security and protection. He criticised BJP government at the centre for its anti-minority stance, particularly citing the Parasatva Amendment Act. Expressing disappointment with regional parties' alliance with BJP, Tulasi Reddy alleged that BJP is manipulating these parties. He criticised leaders like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan as 'Bhajana Reddy,' 'Chekkabhajana Naidu' and 'Bhajana Kalyan Naidu' respectively.

Tualsi Reddy reminded the initiatives taken by the Congress governments in the State to uplift minority communities, including providing reservation in education and employment, implementing fee reimbursement and scholarship schemes, and establishing hostels and residential schools. He urged minority voters to support Congress in the coming elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X