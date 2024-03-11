Minorities looking towards Congress: Tulasi Reddy

Kadapa: APCC Media Committee chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy welcomed several minorities including UI Dalajak Badruddin Khan into the party fold at a programme at UI Kalyana Mandapam here on Sunday.

Tulasi Reddy claimed that several members of minority communities were turning towards the Congress for security and protection. He criticised BJP government at the centre for its anti-minority stance, particularly citing the Parasatva Amendment Act. Expressing disappointment with regional parties' alliance with BJP, Tulasi Reddy alleged that BJP is manipulating these parties. He criticised leaders like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan as 'Bhajana Reddy,' 'Chekkabhajana Naidu' and 'Bhajana Kalyan Naidu' respectively.

Tualsi Reddy reminded the initiatives taken by the Congress governments in the State to uplift minority communities, including providing reservation in education and employment, implementing fee reimbursement and scholarship schemes, and establishing hostels and residential schools. He urged minority voters to support Congress in the coming elections.