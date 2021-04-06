Miscreants vandalise idols in Kuppam mandal

Chittoor: The idols of Sri Subramanya Swamy, his consorts Valli and Devasena were found broken at Subramanya Swamy Temple in Betagutta in Kuppam mandal in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

The tiny shrine is located on a hillock away from the village and the priest after performing pooja in the morning closed the shrine. As devotees visit the temple only on special occasions like Hindu festivals, there will be no movement of public at the temple as it is in a desolate place atop a hillock away from the village.

Sources said the miscreants broke open the iron grill-gate of the small temple, carried the idols away from the shrine and dumped them after beheading the three idols.

The local shepherds who found the broken idols informed the villagers who in turn alerted the police.

People in a large number from neighbouring villages have gathered at Betagutta as the shocking incident spread like wildfire.

Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar directed Kuppam police to be on alert and ensure normalcy in the mandal.

A case has been registered. Investigation is in progress.