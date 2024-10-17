Mismanagement of records irks Collector

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi expressed displeasure towards the engineering staff regarding the mismanagement of records related to ‘Mana Badi - Mana Bhavishyathu’ (Nadu-Nedu) scheme for the year 2023-24.

This initiative, which includes the construction of classrooms and provision of basic facilities across various schools and colleges in the district, saw a total of 655 projects in the second phase.

During a review meeting held on Wednesday in the Collectorate conference hall, collector emphasised that negligence would not be tolerated. She instructed the engineering agencies involved to submit a comprehensive report detailing the expenditures within a week.

The ‘Mana Badi - Mana Bhavishyathu’ scheme aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure, involved a significant financial investment of approximately Rs 200 crore, facilitated by the engineering staff from various departments including Panchayati Raj, RWS, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, and Municipal departments.

Collector said that various development works, including additional classroom constructions and improved facilities, are underway in schools under this initiative.

District Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Officer S Subhashini, along with assistant engineers and engineering assistants were present.