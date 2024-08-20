Missing of files will not be tolerated, says Collector

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector G Srijana instructed the officials on Monday to take care of the maintenance of the office records and documents and warned that criminal cases will be booked on the officials for missing files or torching of files and documents.



Collector Srijana said it is the responsibility of the officials concerned to maintain the records and documents safely.

She collected grievances from the people at the Collectorate on Monday to mark the Public Grievance Redressal System programme. She further instructed the officials to follow the guidelines given by the government on the transfers of the staff. She pointed out that burning of files and documents was reported in Madanapalle, Tirupati and Polavaram and asked the officials to take care of office files.

She warned of stern action if negligence is found in the maintenance of records. Srijana has suggested to the district officials to install CC cameras in the offices and appoint night watchmen for the protection of offices. She directed the officials to conduct audits and maintain the fire safety norms.

Referring to grievances received from the people, she instructed the officials to resolve the grievances within 24 hours and try to find a permanent solution to the problems.

Joint Collector Nidhi Meena, assistant collector Subham Kumar, DRO V Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Collector E Kiranmai and officials of the DWMA, Housing, ICDS, Education, horticulture, agriculture and other departments attended the grievances redressal system programme.