Mission Rail Karmayogi launched at CRS

Tirupati: A training programme under 'Mission Rail Karmayogi' begun at Carriage repair shop (CRS) in Renigunta on Monday. Tirupati station director K Satyanarayana participated in the inauguration programme and told the employees to improve the work efficiency from time to time. The programme was designed to improve the services for passengers with efficiency which enhance the reputation of organisation.

The training programmes will be held for three weeks and in each batch 30 railway officials working in Tirupati, Pakala, Renigunta, Kadapa and surrounding areas will be trained. It may be noted the Mission Rail Karmayogi was launched on September 20, 2020 as one of the most significant capacity building initiatives. The objective of the Mission is to transform the outlook of frontline staff by providing citizen centric training which will develop the ability to serve apart from the intention to serve.