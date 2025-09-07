Live
Mithun Reddy released on interim bail
- As ACB court in Vijayawada granted the MP bail to vote in Vice President elections, he will have to surrender on Sept 11
- SC earlier denied bail for him in the liquor scam
Rajamahendravaram: YSRCR Rajampet MP P V Mithun Reddy was released from the Rajahmundry central jail on Saturday morning following the ACB court’s interim bail orders.
The ACB court in Vijayawada on Saturday granted conditional bail to Mithun Reddy in the alleged multi-crore liquor scam that occurred during the YSRCP regime.
Upon his release, Mithun Reddy spoke with former MP Bharath and others before leaving for Vijayawada by car. As per the court’s directive, he is required to surrender to jail on September 11.
Mithun Reddy, who is the fourth accused in the case, was previously denied bail by the Supreme Court. Following the court’s instructions, he had appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on July 19 and was arrested on the same day. He has been lodged in the Rajahmundry Central Jail since his arrest.
The bail has been granted on special grounds as Mithun Reddy will have to take part in the upcoming vice president election and cast his vote there. The court accepted his bail request as he is a sitting MP and has the leverage to cast his vote in the Vice President elections.