Mitochondria’s role in cancer metastasis explored

Visakhapatnam: Despite being small in size, mitochondria is widely known as the ‘powerhouses’ of the cell, responsible for generating energy. However, researchers at the University of Kansas Cancer Center (USA) believe that mitochondria may also contain crucial information that could help determine the likelihood of cancer metastasising.

Metastasis or the spread of cancer, accounts for more than 90 per cent of cancer-related deaths, yet comparatively little progress has been made in understanding its mechanisms completely. ProfessorDanny R Welch from the University of Kansas Cancer Center (USA) emphasised this point, addressing faculty and students at a programme organised on cancer research by the GITAM School of Science, Life Science Department here on Tuesday.

Addressing the students, Professor Welch highlighted that metastasis remains the primary cause of cancer-related morbidity and mortality.

He explained that the process involves a complex interplay between intrinsic tumor cell properties and interactions between cancer cells and multiple microenvironments. He said that a better understanding of mitochondrial DNA’s role in cancer could pave the way for more precise personalised medicine in the coming years, offering hope for improved treatment strategies. The session provided valuable insights into cutting-edge cancer research and reinforced the importance of continued exploration into mitochondrial functions in oncology.