MITS gets prestigious ranking in NIRF-2024
Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) has secured the prestigious place among the top educational institutions in India, as per the latest rankings released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, New Delhi.

MITS Principal Dr C Yuvaraj, announced that the college has been ranked within the 201-300 band in the engineering colleges category under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024.

This accolade highlights MITS's dedication to academic excellence, research and the holistic development of its students. Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, secretary & correspondent of the college, along with executive director Keerthi Nadella, congratulated the faculty and students, noting that this achievement will inspire MITS to continue raising the bar in educational standards. MITS remains committed to offering top quality education and nurturing an environment of innovation to prepare its students for future challenges.

