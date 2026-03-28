MITS hosts ASHV-2K26 fest

Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science hosted the two-day national-level fest ASHV–2K26 with great enthusiasm in Madanapalle.

Founder & Chancellor Dr. Nadella Vijayabhaskar Chowdary inaugurated the event and appreciated students’ active participation, especially the viral flash mob events that brought recognition to the university.

Celebrities like Sharwanand, Malavika Nair, Niharika Konidela, and singers Sagar and Lipsika Bhashyam entertained students.

The fest concluded with a “Ramayanam” skit, and winners were awarded Rs.50,000.