Mizoram Governor Haribabu visits native village

Ongole: Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu visited his native village Timma Samudram in Naguluppalapadu mandal of Prakasam district on Thursday.

Haribabu visited the house of his sister Annapurnamma, who passed away recently and consoled her family members. Speaking to the villagers, Haribabu expressed happiness for coming to his native place after a long time.

District Collector Pravin Kumar, SP Malika Garg, Chirala MLA Karanam Balaram, SN Padu MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu welcomed him to the district. Former minister Kamineni Srinivas, former MLA Dara Sambaiah, Karanam Venkatesh and others also met the Mizoram Governor at Timma Samudram.