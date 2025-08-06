MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu celebrates birthday with Banjaras

Kalyandurg: Kalyandurg MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu celebrated his birthday in a grand manner at Nusi Kottala Tandaa, a remote Banjara settlement in his constituency.

The Banjaras welcomed the MLA with traditional dances, and he cut the birthday cake along with Banjara women, receiving warm wishes from villagers.

Marking the occasion, the MLA inaugurated a new RO (mineral water) plant to provide fluoride-free drinking water to the village. Addressing the gathering, he recalled that during his election campaign visit, villagers had requested road connectivity and a solution to drinking water shortages.

“We immediately arranged motors and pipelines, and after our government came to power, we laid a 5 km tar road to the village,” he said.

He added that when informed about low-hanging power lines, around Rs20 lakh was sanctioned to replace poles, improving the village’s electricity infrastructure.

“It’s not enough if I am happy alone; every family should be happy. That’s why we provided each household with a month’s worth of essential goods and a mixer grinder,” he said.

Calling it his privilege to celebrate his birthday in such a remote village, the MLA said the inspiration came from the Chief Minister’s vision of staying connected with the people.

During his visit, he noticed a family without a proper house and directed housing officials to immediately sanction and build one.

The celebrations were attended by local residents, Tandaa villagers, mandal party leaders, and senior leaders.