MLA Arani felicitates SAAP Chairman

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu was felicitated in Tirupati under the leadership of MLA Arani Srinivasulu for his significant role in organising the recent sports and cultural events for MLAs and MLCs in Amaravati.

Tirupati: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu was felicitated in Tirupati under the leadership of MLA Arani Srinivasulu for his significant role in organising the recent sports and cultural events for MLAs and MLCs in Amaravati. His efforts not only contributed to the success of the event, but also earned him appreciation from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Ch Ayyanna Patrudu.

During the felicitation ceremony, MLA Arani Srinivasulu praised Ravi Naidu for his proactive approach in conducting the events and acknowledged his dedication to promoting sports. Ravi Naidu expressed his gratitude for the recognition and reiterated his commitment to the development of sports and fitness initiatives in the state.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Tirupati Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor R C Munikrishna, leaders Raja Reddy, Nainar Mahesh, Babji, K Giribabu and others.

