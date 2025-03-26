MLA asks students to embrace modern technology

Live
Rajamahendravaram: MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary inaugurated four newly donated computers at the Zilla Parishad High School in Katheru on Tuesday. The computers were provided by Bright Child Foundation as part of their initiative to support government school students.
Speaking at the event, the MLA said with rapid advancements in science and technology, students must equip themselves with technical knowledge to stay ahead in the modern era.
Dr J Surya, manager of Bright Child Foundation, stated that the organisation was founded by Padisetti Krishna, an NRI in the United States, with the mission to provide value-based science and technology education, along with health and nutrition programmes, for students in government schools across India.
Expressing gratitude, school principal Deva Anita thanked the foundation for their generous contribution.
Local community leaders Gangina Hanumantha Rao, Nunna Krishna, Vamshi and others also participated in the event.