MLA assures support for region development

Anantapur/Puttaparthi: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and former Minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy extended greetings to the newly appointed district Collectors of Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts on Saturday, pledging their support for the region’s development.

At Anantapur Collectorate, the leaders, along with former Kerala DGP Shankar Reddy and PVKK Engineering College Chairman Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy, met Collector O Anand. They urged him to effectively implement welfare schemes and development programmes initiated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu government. Collector Anand assured that though the district is new to him, he is committed to working with public representatives, officials, and citizens to address local issues and lead Anantapur on a path of growth. Later in Puttaparthi, MLA Sindhura Reddy and Dr Raghunath Reddy called on newly appointed Sathya Sai district Collector Shyam Prasad at the Collectorate camp office. The Collector expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the district, promising transparent governance and inclusive development with the cooperation of public representatives.

The MLA requested focused preparations for the upcoming 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, scheduled to begin in November. Collector Shyam Prasad assured that the events would be organised on a grand scale with the support of the Sri Sathya Sai Trust and district officials.