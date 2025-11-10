MLA assures to resolve parking issues at Marripalem Rythu Bazaar

Visakhapatnam: Westconstituency MLA and Government Whip PGVR Naidu (Gana Babu) assured that steps will be taken to resolve long-pending parking issues at Marripalem Rythu Bazaar soon.

Inspecting Rythu Bazaar here on Sunday, the MLA said that vacant land behind the market will be proposed for construction of new stalls. He examined prices of dals, groceries at Super Bazaar counter at the premises and verified vegetable prices at the stalls. He interacted with farmers to identify their issues and later spoke to the consumers.

Agriculture Market Committee chairperson Elamanchili Aparna, chairman Venkumahanti Chandrasekhar, directors Subhani, Lalitha, Ramabai, Latha, among others, were present.

During the visit, a few proposals were brought to the MLA’s notice. They included shifting of bike parking, opening of a second exit at Rythu Bazaar to allow smooth entry of goods vehicles, setting up of a few stalls for DWCRA groups due to increasing demand, allowing outside vendors only in a marked row.

Responding to them, the MLA said they will be looked into soon.