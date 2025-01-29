MLA assures to solve teachers’ problems

Rajamahendravaram: The State Teachers’ Union (STU) City wing submitted a petition to MLA Adireddy Srinivas urging the resolution of various issues faced by municipal teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, Union General Secretary Dasari Siva Satyamurthy highlighted key concerns, including the delay in promotions due to the by-elections, which has impacted municipal teachers in the twin Godavari districts.

He said that municipal teachers who received promotions are facing hurdles in implementing the 24-year pay scale. The petition requested that monitoring benefits be provided retroactively from November 9, the date of the promotion notification, and that those recently promoted be relieved at the earliest.

The petition further demanded the establishment of a Municipal Junior College under the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation and the upgrading of Morampudi City Upper Primary School and Syamalamba Upper Primary School to high schools.

Responding to the demands, MLA Adireddy Srinivas assured the delegation that he would bring these issues to the attention of concerned Minister Nara Lokesh for prompt action.

STU East Godavari District President Daniel Babu, General Secretary Lakshman, State Convener A Suribabu, and teachers Trinadh, S Subrahmanyam, and K Seetharamaiah and others were present.