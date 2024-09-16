  • Menu
MLA assures walking track for women

MLA assures walking track for women
Highlights

Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed assured that he will take steps to construct walking tracks for women.

Guntur: Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed assured that he will take steps to construct walking tracks for women. He served meals to devotees who attended the lunch programme at the Vinayaka Mandapam on Sunday. Women submitted a memorandum to him requesting to construct the walking track at Valluri Vari Thota. He promised that he will take steps to set up a gym. He recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was implementing several welfare schemes for women and taking steps for their welfare and strengthening the police department.

