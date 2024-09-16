Live
- Subhadra Swagat padayatra held at 10K places
- India to add 179 million people to its working age population by 2045
- 2,500-km-long human chain awarded by World Book of Records
- ‘How can you defend a person who has hurled casteist slurs on your community?’
- State’s proposal for new international airport is ready
- DKS visits New York sky-deck ‘The Edge’
- Doordarshan turns 65: A rich history of India’s state broadcast service
- Berhampur University to study man-animal conflict in Eastern Ghats
- Car, bikes & electronics sales surge due to heavy discounts by companies: Reports
- Schools, colleges to remain closed in Bhubaneswar on Sept 17
Just In
MLA assures walking track for women
Highlights
Guntur: Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed assured that he will take steps to construct walking tracks for women. He served meals to devotees who attended the lunch programme at the Vinayaka Mandapam on Sunday. Women submitted a memorandum to him requesting to construct the walking track at Valluri Vari Thota. He promised that he will take steps to set up a gym. He recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was implementing several welfare schemes for women and taking steps for their welfare and strengthening the police department.
