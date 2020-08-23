MLA Atchannaidu shifted to Mangalagiri NRI Hospital for coronavirus treatment

Former minister and TDP MLA Atchannaidu, the accused in the ESI scam, was rushed to an NRI hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Authorities decided to move him to NRI hospital on Saturday evening for medical treatment. He has been receiving treatment at Ramesh Hospital for some time. However, he was rushed to Mangalagiri NRI Hospital for better treatment. It is learnt that Achannaidu was arrested by ACB officials on charges of embezzling Rs 150 crore in the purchase of ESI drugs. On June 12, Achennaidu was arrested by the police in his hometown of Nimmada.

On the other hand, that ACB officials have already arrested 12 people, including former minister Atchannaidu, in connection with the case. A total of 19 cases were registered while former minister Pithani along with his son, who are involved nim the scam being searched in AP and Telangana. As part of the investigation into the order, the authorities found that all the calls shown in the call center were fake. ACB Joint Director Ravi Kumar said a chargesheet would be filed soon in the case.