MLA Bonela slams Jogarao over corruption

Parvathipuram: Parvathipuram MLA Bonela Vijay Chandra launched a scathing attack on former MLA Alajangi Jogarao, branding him as a “corruption Anaconda” and accusing him of spreading false allegations against honest political figures.

Responding to Jogarao’s recent claims, Vijay Chandra challenged him to provide evidence for the accusations, particularly those suggesting that money was being taken for administrative transfers. “If he has the courage and proof, let him present it,” said Vijay Chandra, dismissing the allegations as baseless and politically motivated.

He accused Jogarao of pressuring local tahsildars to tamper with revenue records and asked why the former MLA is blind to the complaints filed by the public against corrupt officials.

Chandra defended his actions to transfer corrupt officials, asserting, “Transferring officers involved in corruption is not a crime.” He alleged that Jogarao, who once served the Botcha family, is now serving the interests of Chinna Srinu, both of whom he accused of looting the undivided Vizianagaram district.

The MLA also addressed personal attacks made by Jogarao, condemning them as vulgar and unbecoming of a public figure. Responding to allegations about misuse of flood relief funds, Vijay Chandra displayed receipts to the media, stating that a YSRCP supporter had issued a cheque for Rs. 10,000, which bounced and was returned.