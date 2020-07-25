MLA Dharmana Krishna Das takes charge as Deputy CM

Amaravathi: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Dharmana Krishna Das took charge as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. He has also been given the chance of Revenue, stamps and registration ministry.

Krishna Das has been elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue minister as Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, who held the position earlier was elected to Rajya Sabha. Earlier Krishna Das served as Roads and Buildings ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmana said, "CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy kept a huge responsibility on me. I will keep my complete efforts in doing my job." "Some changes will be done in the present system in portfolios which are allotted to me. In future days, there will be no land registration disputes in the state."

Earlier AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy included five Deputy Chief ministers in his cabinet. Later, after Pilli got elected to Rajya Sabha, the number was reduced to four.