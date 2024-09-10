  • Menu
MLA distributes essentials items to flood victims
MLA V Prashanthi Reddy distributing essential items to flood victims at Winch Peta in Vijayawada on Monday

Vijayawada: MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy on Monday visited Winch Peta, Mahantipuram and Gandhi Bomma areas in 54th Division of Vijayawada West constituency and distributed ration, vegetables, fruits, medicines and milk to the flood victims.

She assured that the government will support all the victims of the floods.

