MLA felicitates 230 civic workers

Ongole: MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao felicitated approximately 230 municipal workers who provided services during Cyclone Montha, at Balaji Tirupati Rao Kalyana Mandapam on Wednesday.

The honoured workers included 100 sanitary workers, 33 engineering workers, 82 secretariat staff, and 25 office staff. Municipal Commissioner K Venkateswara Rao presided over the ceremony, praising workers for their selfless service, regardless of gender, and for working without considering their families during the disaster. The MLA distributed certificates of appreciation and essential commodities to 150 workers who provided exceptional services. He announced that their dedication earned recognition certificates from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for both himself and the Commissioner.

Announcing welfare measures, the MLA revealed that quarterly health camps will start soon and, from January, performance-based bonuses equivalent to one month’s salary for two sanitary workers per division, every three months. He said that identity cards will be issued to contractual sanitary workers by the end of the month, enabling them to receive hospital discounts. He directed the officials to provide gloves and boots for worker safety.