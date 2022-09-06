MLA Gadde Rama Mohan urges CP Kanthi Rana Tata to arrest attackers of Gandhi

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada East TDP MLA Gadde Rama Mohan requested NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata to arrest culprits, who attacked TDP secretary Chennupati Gandhi. He met the Police Commissioner during Spandana programme on Monday. The MLA submitted a memorandum along with the culprit's criminal history to the CP and asked to restore peace in Vijayawada city.

Later addressing the media, the MLA alleged that the attack on their party State secretary and ex-corporator Chennupati Gandhi was being treated as a small skirmish by the police, which is false and misleading. He claimed that some miscreants of the ruling YSRCP had attacked Gandhi for no reason, who lost his eye permanently and undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

MLA Rama Mohan said that the attackers have a long and strong criminal history and few cases were also pending on them. "One of the attackers, V Eswaraprasad belongs to YSR Congress Party and has a criminal history of attacking a Circle Inspector and accused in a murder case. Previous officers have strongly warned this person for his criminal activities. If the culprits are overlooked, they would continue their criminal activities with the backing of YSRCP leaders," he explained. He demanded the arrest of the culprits and bring them to the court of justice as quickly as possible. The MLA also reiterated that for the past 15 years Vijayawada city has been peaceful. Stating that the people of Vijayawada are peace loving and TDP also doesn't encourage violence in the city, he added. But now, gundas and rowdies have become active with the support of YSRCP, he criticised.