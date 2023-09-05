MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy releases water from Velikallu project

Lakki Reddy Palle (Annamayya district): Rayachoti MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy along with District Collector P S Girisha released water for agriculture operations from Velikallu Project right canal at Kaladhi Vandla Palle of Lakki Reddy Palle mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth Reddy said that in view of ongoing kharif season, following the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government has issued orders releasing water for agriculture operations and drinking water purpose in the district.

The MLA said that the Chief Minister was keen on strengthening the hands of farmers by adopting various methods in farming sector. He urged the farmers to utilise the opportunity in a proper manner.

Collector P S Girisha said that villages such as Bonthi Ralla Kunta, Dinnepadu and Komativandla Cheruvu in Lakki Reddy Palle would get 1 tmcft water from Velikallu right canal for 3 months till conclusion of kharif season.

Lakki Reddy Palle former MLA Gadikota Mohan Reddy, MPP Sudarshan Reddy, Market Yard Chairman Viswanatha Reddy and others were present.