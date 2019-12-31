MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao clears air on party change, says he abides by high command's line

Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao who has repeatedly misrepresented the party have clarity on his future and said he has no intention of switching the party. "Some people are misinterpreting his comments, they are promoting false news in social media, " he said. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Ganta responded with the latest developments.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao reiterated that he welcomes the establishment of capital in Vishakhapatnam as he has been associated with politics in the city for 30 years. Also, he seeks justice to farmers who have sacrificed 33 thousand acres of land for Amaravati. He recalled that Amaravati farmers had been making protests for 14 days.

However, he said that he would abide by the party chief's decision of refraining New Year's celebration.

Vishakhapatnam is a calm city and has a brand image, so it our responsibility to protect it from losing. The former minister said that the government should remove the concerns of the Visakhapatnam people who are scared of law and order issues in the city if it made the capital.

Earlier, after the announcement of the three capitals with Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Kurnool as Judicial capital and Amaravati as political capital respectively, the former minister Ganta Srinivas Rao welcomed the decision. But in the wake of the Chandrababu's reaction, Ganta responded cautiously on Tuesday.