MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary dares Jagan to bring Disha-like law against economic offenders

Rajamahendravaram: TDP Rajamahendravaram rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary dared Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to bring an Act like Disha Act for economic offences too in the state for punishing offenders without delay.

Speaking to reporters at party district office here on Friday, Butchaiah questioned Jagan's credentials to hold the post of Chief Minister as he was Accused 1 (A1) in 11 cases of illegal investments and disproportionate assets.

The veteran TDP leader accused the Chief Minister of trying to create differences among the people of three regions in the name of three capitals. "The farmers who gave lands to Amaravati are now feeling insecure because of the announcement of Chief Minister on three capitals. How can the administration run with three capitals," he questioned.

Asking the Chief Minister to take action against the people who proved to have resorted to insider trading by buying lands in Amaravati, he said that 75 per cent of those who parted their lands for the sake of capital were poor. He pointed out that trusting Jagan fully, five Assembly constituencies around the capital area elected YSRCP candidates in recent elections.

The TDP leader observed that Jagan was trying to distablise the state before going to jail once again. He said the TDP government had devised an action plan to make Visakhapatnam as financial hub.

Taking a dig at YSRCP government's tendency to paint public properties in its colours and power shortages, Butchaiah said that currently only three industries, paints, generators and candle, were flourishing in the state. TDP leaders K Satish, V Rambabu and Bobby were present.