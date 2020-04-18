MLA Gudivada Amarnath lashes out at TDP for irresponsible remarks on govt amid coronavirus

Visakhapatnam: Terming TDP remarks as irresponsible in the times of coronavirus pandemic as the Opposition has been levelling false allegations and stalling development activities. Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath lashed out at the TDP chief for politicising every issue and said he is more dangerous than Coronavirus which has infected various systems of the State for the past four decades.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is closely monitoring the pandemic situation and taking all necessary measures in controlling the virus spread. Even while the most developed countries like the US, Italy, Spain having high-end healthcare facilities are struggling hard in controlling the spread of the virus, Andhra Pradesh has been able to control the spread to a great extent. Through the village volunteer system, we are able to closely monitor the public and are also able to provide better services.

"All of this has been happening due to the vision of our Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Unlike TDP, we are not bragging ourselves with publicity, " he said.

"The opposition leaders are unable to digest the fact that the State government has been successfully making concerted efforts to take care of its people in the times of pandemic. We all knew how Chandrababu Naidu forged the numbers and misused the funds during Hud-Hud cyclone. Today Naidu and his son don't know what is happening in AP as they are sitting in Hyderabad and simply making cheap remarks to boost their political mileage," he said.

Naidu, who opposed English medium in government schools is now seen teaching primary English lessons to his grandson, he said.