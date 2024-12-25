Live
MLA GV Anjaneyulu visits rain-hit agriculture fields
Narasaraopet: Vinukonda MLA GV Anjaneyulu on Tuesday visited rain-affected agriculture fields at Kon-dramutla village of Ipur mandal in Palnadu district on Tuesday.
He interacted with the farmers and enquired about crop loss. Unseasonal rain on December 22 damaged the crops.
Speaking on the occasion, he assured that the government will extend helping hand to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains. He directed the officials to submit a detailed report on the crop damages.
