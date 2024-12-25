  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MLA GV Anjaneyulu visits rain-hit agriculture fields

MLA GV Anjaneyulu visits rain-hit agriculture fields
x
Highlights

Narasaraopet: Vinukonda MLA GV Anjaneyulu on Tuesday visited rain-affected agriculture fields at Kon-dramutla village of Ipur mandal in Palnadu...

Narasaraopet: Vinukonda MLA GV Anjaneyulu on Tuesday visited rain-affected agriculture fields at Kon-dramutla village of Ipur mandal in Palnadu district on Tuesday.

He interacted with the farmers and enquired about crop loss. Unseasonal rain on December 22 damaged the crops.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured that the government will extend helping hand to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains. He directed the officials to submit a detailed report on the crop damages.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick